Inspired by the legendary Dusit Thani Bangkok: Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri
Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok, a deluxe all-suite hotel managed and operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has just completed an extensive refurbishment to offer an elegant new look inspired by the timeless charm of Dusit’s legendary flagship hotel, Dusit Thani Bangkok, which, after almost 50 years of operations, is currently undergoing redevelopment nearby. Soft opened in May this year, and slated to celebrate its grand opening on 17 December, DusitSuites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok, comprises 97 expansive one- and two-bedroom suites on a peaceful, leafy avenue opp
