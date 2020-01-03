Moscow’s Sheremetyevo named World’s Most Punctual Airport

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO) was named the world’s most punctual airport in the annual On-Time Performance (OTP) Review.

Sheremetyevo Airport operated the most on-schedule departing flights, with 95 percent being on time.

Sheremetyevo Airport was number one in both the category for Global Airports, and the category for Large Airports.

Alexander Ponomarenko, Chairman of SVO, stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our on-time performance at Sheremetyevo. We are constantly seeking to improve traveler experience for those who travel through SVO as a gateway to Russia and the world. This recognition is a testament to those efforts.”

Others recognized in On-Time Performance Review 2019 included Russia’s Aeroflot, which was named the world’s most on-time mainline airline. Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) came in second place with 86.3 percent of its flights on time.