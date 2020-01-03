US may have launched a “justified” Terror Attack on Baghdad International Airport
U.S. President Donald Trump just tweeted an American Flag with no comments responding to the Baghdad killing
In a surprise move the United States is accused of killing Senior Iranian commander Qasim Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in an airstrike on his convoy driving close to the cargo area of Baghdad International Airport. It is Iraq’s largest international airport, located in a suburb about 16 km west of downtown Baghdad in the Baghdad Governorate. It is the home base for Iraq’s national airline, Iraqi Airways.
The attack also killed two other members of Iraqi militias and two people described as guests, according to an officer at the Baghdad joint command.
U.S. President Donald Trump just tweeted an American Flag with no comments:
One of the other militia members killed was the public relations chief for the umbrella group, the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, Mohammed Ridha Jabri. In total eight people were killed.
Shortly after the attack, US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the strikes were carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad. The officials declined to give any further details.
Iranian Press TV showed this video:
The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
At least three rockets were fired at the airport, according to Iraqi security officials.
The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, said the Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security.
A spokesperson for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces blamed the United States. The Iraq Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi said US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had called him about half an hour before the US raids to tell him of the US intentions to hit Kataib Hezbollah’s bases. He asked Esper to call off US plans.
U.S. authorities did not yet deny or take responsibility for the attack.
In unconfirmed news just in: U.S. Marines have captured and arrested the following outside Baghdad: Qais Khazali (Leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq) Hadi al-Amiri (Head of Badr Organization)
The U.S. justification summarized from twitter: No country or terror organization will ever not be held accountable for attacking our citizens or our embassies abroad. Embassies are US soil. Do you understand why we have our U.S. Marines?
In the meantime, Iraqis are on the streets celebrating the death of Qasim Soleimani, leader of the IRGC.
Iraqis celebrate death of Qasim Soleimani, leader of the IRGC#Iraq #Baghdad #Iran https://t.co/dezOEdDUUt pic.twitter.com/aWaRQXDnqv
— Ahmed Alsalman (@AAlsalman91) January 3, 2020
More news on Iraq on eTN