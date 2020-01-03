US may have launched a “justified” terror attack on Baghdad International Airport

In a surprise move the United States is accused of killing Senior Iranian commander Qasim Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in an airstrike on his convoy driving close to the cargo area of Baghdad International Airport. It is Iraq’s largest international airport, located in a suburb about 16 km west of downtown Baghdad in the Baghdad Governorate. It is the home base for Iraq’s national airline, Iraqi Airways.

The attack also killed two other members of Iraqi militias and two people described as guests, according to an officer at the Baghdad joint command.

U.S. President Donald Trump just tweeted an American Flag with no comments:

One of the other militia members killed was the public relations chief for the umbrella group, the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, Mohammed Ridha Jabri. In total eight people were killed.

Shortly after the attack, US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the strikes were carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad. The officials declined to give any further details.

Iranian Press TV showed this video: