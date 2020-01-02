New Hyatt Regency hotel opens in Greater Bay Area of Southern China
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Hengqin in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. Situated in the heart of the dynamic and fast-growing Greater Bay Area of southern China, Hyatt Regency Hengqin is part of the vibrant Novotown complex, which features an impressive array of attractions including Lionsgate Entertainment World, National Geographic Explorer and more. The hotel is also within easy reach of the Hong Kong – Zhuhai – Macau Bridge, offering convenient access for guests traveling throughout the region. "We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Hengqin," said William Yuen, general man
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsChina Travel NewsCorporate Travel and Tourism NewsetnHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsInternational Travel NewsLuxury Travel NewsNews articlesPress releasesResort NewsTourism Investment NewsTravel and Tourism NewsTravel Destination NewsTravelwire NewsWorld News for Travel and Tourism