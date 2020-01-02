Seychelles Wins KSA Arabian Business Awards’ Destination of the Year

Closing the year 2019 on a successful note, Seychelles bagged the “Destination of the Year” Award at the KSA Arabian Business Awards at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event, which is organized by Arabian Business (AB), one of the most prominent business magazines in the GCC region honored a number of top companies, institutions and businesspersons for their successes and excellence in their respective industries.

Seychelles, a small island destination in the Indian Ocean was recognized as the best destination of the year at the event.

Various prominent invitees from various fields within the Arabian Business Community attended the KSA Arabian Business Awards glamorous awarding ceremony as they were brought together to celebrate the awardees and to recognize their contributions to the business sectors.

Speaking after the event, Ahmed Fathallah Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) representative in Dubai stated that he is satisfied to see the increasing popularity of Seychelles as a destination.

“These achievements continuously inspire the STB team at Headquarters and in the offices abroad including myself to keep on intensifying our efforts in promoting the destination and arranging more events as a way of acknowledging and thanking our valued partners across the media, trade, consumer and corporate sectors. Our success is a tribute to the combined efforts not only of our team, but our valued trade partners as well,” said Fathallah.

The 115 island holiday destination remains a heaven on earth paradise for many people around the world and more especially with the GCC region, not only its proximity, but also its beautiful exotic features including its sandy white beaches, warm turquoise waters and diverse unique flora and fauna.

The United Arab Emirates is currently the fifth leading market with a number of 24,112 visitors having visited the destination in 2019.

More news about Seychelles.