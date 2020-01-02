Holland officially disappears from tourist maps

On January 1, 2020, the name “Holland” disappeared from the world map. Now the country has only one name left – the Netherlands.

The official change of the name will cost the country’s treasury €200,000. However, the Dutch government is confident that the ‘investment’ will pay off quickly enough, since the abolition of the word “Holland” will “redistribute the tourist flow.”

It is well known that most of the travelers visit those cities that are “included” in historical Holland: Amsterdam, The Hague and Haarlem. And while those cities cope with the tourist overflow with great difficulty, other parts of the country are waiting in vain for visitors.

By changing the name of the state, the Netherlands’ authorities expect that:

1. The country will get rid of the image of “drug addicts paradise” (by the way, the process of reducing the number of legal brothels in the Netherlands has also begun and tourist excursions to the “red light districts” are being canceled),

2. The interest of tourists in unpopular regions will increase.

The Netherlands government had began to talk about its intentions to “get rid” of the second name of the country as far back as May 2019.