Most Romantic Resort in the World named
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. A series of regional gala ceremonies are held to acknowledge distinction within each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year. This year's winner has won the World Travel Awards’ ‘Most Romantic Resort in the World’ category for a seventh consecutive year. Baros Maldives was chosen by voters consisting of industry professionals and travelers across the globe as the winning resort for 2019. The win follows numerous accolades already held by the island, including the coveted Trip Advisor Tr
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsInternational Travel NewsLuxury Travel NewsMaldives travel newsNews articlesPress releasesResort NewsTravel and Tourism NewsTravel Destination NewsTravelwire NewsWorld News for Travel and Tourism