Record six international cruise ships arrive in Dubai in one day

Port Rashid, also referred to as Mina Rashid – a man made, commercial port in Dubai, has welcomed the arrival of six international cruise ships on December 29, 2019.

The international cruise terminal dealt with over 60,000 cruise passengers, as they handled all processes for the smooth arrival of TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 5, Pullmantur Cruises’ Horizon, MSC Cruises’ MSC Lirica, Jalesh Cruises’ Karnika as well as the maiden calls from Costa Cruises’ Costa Diadema and Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas.

Throughout the upcoming season, the city will go on to receive five cruise vessels in a single day on 10 additional occasions and six cruise vessels in a single day twice during the season.

Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannaei, CEO – P&O Marinas & Executive Director, Mina Rashid, said, “The flawless handling of more than 60,000 cruise visitors on a single day testifies to the operational efficiencies we’ve put in place. Welcoming six cruise ships simultaneously also reflects the immense trust that cruise operators place in our capabilities.”

Hamad Bin Mejren, Senior Vice President, Dubai Tourism, commented, “With the arrival of six leading international cruise liners to Dubai on a single day, we are delighted to celebrate this historic occasion for the city. As we increase momentum, and continue our efforts to raise the bar even higher for the city’s cruising industry, the support and collaboration we receive from our stakeholders will be paramount to our sustained success and will allow us to ensure that we are able to provide enriching, world-class services to cruise visitors from across the globe.”