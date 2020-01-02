What type of suntan lotion is the best to protect your skin when on a beach in Hawaii, Florida or Palau?

The use of a suntan lotion doesn’t provide a tourist a free ticket to kill coral reefs. Suntan lotion containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, two common chemicals known to damage coral reefs,

Killing coral reefs means killing the travel and tourism industry, followed by killing the economy of a small country like Palau.

The Government of Palau, therefore, becomes the first country where the sale of such sunscreen is now illegal, under President Tommy Remengesau. He served as the ninth President of Palau since 2013. He originally served as the seventh president from 2001 to 2009. He was a Senator in the Palau National Congress between his two administrations.

Palau is an independent nation and an archipelago of over 500 islands, part of the Micronesia region in the western Pacific Ocean. Koror Island is home to the former capital, also named Koror, and is the islands’ commercial center. The larger Babeldaob has the present capital, Ngerulmud, plus mountains and sandy beaches on its east coast. In its north, ancient basalt monoliths known as Badrulchau lie in grassy fields surrounded by palm trees.