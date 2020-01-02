ACE of M.I.C.E. Exhibition by Turkish Airlines January 22-24 in Istanbul

Turkeys leading MICE industry trade show, 7th ACE of M.I.C.E. Exhibition by Turkish Airlines, will take place on January 22-24 2020 at Istanbul Congress Center, Istanbul – Turkey.

“ACE of M.I.C.E by Turkish Airlines” gathers global MICE industry’s shareholders and professionals together by providing a platform where they can build face-to-face connections. 3-day long program enables professionals to gain knowledge on the latest innovations of the MICE industry and provides multiple networking opportunities.

Everything you need for a perfect event is at ACE of M.I.C.E. Exhibition by Turkish Airlines! 230 International buyers, 500 national buyers and more than 15000 visitors…

Within the scope of the International Hosted Buyer Program, 230 different International incentive companies, PCOs, DMCs and corporate buyers will participate from the overseas markets with the support of Turkish Airlines as the main sponsor of the show. International and local professionals will conduct B2B meetings as part of the Hosted Buyer Program with the exhibiting companies of the show.

AMEzing Party

On January 22 2020, following the first day of the exhibition, 1500 MICE professionals from 41 countries will come together in Klein, one of the most famous night clubs in Istanbul, for an iconic and unforgettable party.

HOW TO DESIGN, PLAN AND MANAGE LARGE SCALE PRODUCTIONS

“Vestel Production Talks” will be the first conference in the world to cover this spesific theme. The conference will be held on January 22-23 2020 in Uskudar Hall of Istanbul Congress Center.

The conference will gather production leaders of massive organizations from Olympic Games, Eurovision to Broadway Musicals, and many more, and they will deliver their presentations on a giant stage which will be designed and built for the conference. Tickets are available now on Biletix.

The roadmap of making Istanbul the leading MICE destination will be covered at ACE of M.I.C.E Exhibition by Turkish Airlines!

The summit will gather the presidents of agencies, general managers of hotels and other high level professionals of the industry’s providers together to discuss what we can do to make Istanbul world’s leading MICE destination.

A special session will host directors of London and Barcelona Convention Bureaus and the Global Business Director of American Express to share their personal success story with the audience.