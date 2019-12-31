Swissport workers go on strike at Montréal airports

Today at 11 a.m., the union representing Swissport Fuel employees (IAM Lodge 140) at YUL (Montréal–Trudeau International Airport) & YMX (Montréal–Mirabel International Airport) Airports launched a strike. Despite Swisspport’s efforts the sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Following the rejection of the agreement in principle on Friday, Swissport Canada has filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) alleging that the union did not bargain in good faith. The employer and union leadership came to an agreement in principle Saturday December 21, 2019 that met almost every demand presented by the union and the agreement was signed by the union who committed to unanimously recommend it to its members. The complaint was heard on Monday December 30 and both parties are still waiting for a decision.

Swissport wants to reassure the travelling public and its customers that it has the properly trained resources in place to continue refueling activities. The company is working with airport authorities to minimize any disruptions to travelers. So far, it is business as usual and we Swissport be keeping a close watch to ensure that it remains this way.

Anyone working for or on behalf of Swissport Canada has received thorough safety and job-specific training appropriate to their role. Company’s management team is actively engaged in the onboarding process because Swissport has an obligation to its workforce and its partners to maintain a safe environment at both YUL and YMX.

Whether long-tenured employees or new hires, Swissport believes in treating all employees fairly and with respect. The company’s proposal included compensation increases for all employees that met the majority of the union’s demands.