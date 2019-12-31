Symphony of Light New Year in Hong Kong was spectacular in many ways

The Hong Kong’s 2020 New Year party was a dazzling light show illuminated the Hong Kong skyline to celebrate the new year on Monday. It was spectacular in many ways.

A photo shows the beautiful transition of darkness into light with the symphony of nature in the background. A spectator tweeted: “May the new year be full of light for one and all. Ameen.”

While a Symphony of Lights across Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong Police fired tear gas in different parts of the city, including Mong Kok while.

The multimedia show has set the harbor ablaze every night since 2004 and is recognized as one of the world’s most spectacular light shows. It has become the signature icon for Hong Kong, showcasing the vibrancy and glamorous night vista of the city.

From locals and visitors dancing in the clubs and on the streets to protesters showing their cellphone lights versus the Skyscrapers laser show, the party was going on in a very diverse way in the Chinese special administrated territory of Hong Kong.

Unlike what it used to be, besides Happy New Year, many people on the street didn’t dress in colorful party outfits but purely black. According to Twitter posts, HongKongPolice fired teargas at Hong Kong citizens within only 7 minutes* into #NewYear2020.

The Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of some of the biggest rallies to rock the Asian financial center over the past six months, obtained police approval for a New Year’s Day march across Hong Kong Island.

On New Year’s Eve, when residents normally watch fireworks fall over Victoria Harbor, protesters urged supporters to gather at shopping centers and build a human chain around the former British colony.

After months of planning, the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced a week ago that it had made a last-minute decision to scrap the New Year’s Eve fireworks amid protest and instead create a special New Year’s themed version of its daily light show

HKTB informed visitors about the disruption of the public transport system. Visitors can click here for more information.

The world is ringing in the New Year 2020, with spectacular firework displays but local and global issues remain. In Australia, celebrations were overshadowed by deadly wildfires, and the U.S. embassy was attacked in Baghdad, the U.S. is blaming Iran.