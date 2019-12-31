web analytics
interCaribbean Airways launches new Punta Cana to Tortola flight
interCaribbean Airways announced all-new service to connect Punta Cana with Tortola. The new service is set to begin in January 2020. Nonstop service will be operated with EMB120 aircraft. Adding the Tortola to Punta Cana route connects Tortola to The Caribbean's most served airport connecting more of Europe, USA, Central and South America than any other airport in the region. Today Punta Cana represents approx. 67% of all arrivals into the Dominican Republic. With a USA Preclear facility set to come online, a journey from Tortola via Punta Cana to numerous other cities in the USA, makes this the most convenient gateway to return back into
