LOT Polish Airlines Announces Washington DC as New Destination
Star Alliance Member LOT Polish Airlines announced it will launch a new route from the Polish capital and Star Alliance hub Warsaw to Washington DC operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner starting June 2. The new flight connects with LOT Polish Airlines New Delhi-Warsaw service (all local times): LO-039 WAW-IAD 16:50-20:30 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays LO-040 IAD-WAW 22:25-13:25 (+1) on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. “A direct flight from Warsaw to Washington D.C. has long been on our "short list". During extensive business analyses, we focused not only on connecting the capitals of Poland and the United States, but also on the tou
