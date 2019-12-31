web analytics
Search

BREAKING NEWS

LOT Polish Airlines Announces Washington DC as New Destination

editor editorDecember 31, 2019 01:38
LOT Polish Airlines Announces Washington DC as New Destination
Star Alliance Member LOT Polish Airlines announced it will launch a new route from the Polish capital and Star Alliance hub Warsaw to Washington DC operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner starting June 2. The new flight connects with LOT Polish Airlines New Delhi-Warsaw service (all local times):  LO-039 WAW-IAD 16:50-20:30 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays LO-040 IAD-WAW 22:25-13:25 (+1) on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. “A direct flight from Warsaw to Washington D.C. has long been on our "short list". During extensive business analyses, we focused not only on connecting the capitals of Poland and the United States, but also on the tou
Not registered yet? 


May we ask you to register as a reader. There is no charge. It will give you access to all our free content.  In addition, it allows you to easily add our new exclusive premium options.
  • Please register to read all free and/or premium articles: Click here 

Current Subscribers

Adopt this article

This article was pitched to eTurboNews as a press release or story pitch.
PR Agencies, destinations and corporate entities must understand, private independent media like eTN simply cannot be only on the non-earning side of "earned media."

We like to partner with travel brands with a story to tell.

Please consider adopting this article and make it available to all our readers free of charge.

Please click here for more information.



CATEGORIES