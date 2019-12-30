Celebrate the New Year with Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ Deal of the Decade

Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts are excited to announce their New Year’s Sale, which will help guests Save More, “Sea” More and Relax More in the new decade. Now through January 3, 2020, guests who book a Luxury Included® vacation of six nights or more at any Sandals or Beaches Resort, for travel now through December 26, 2021, can receive bonus add-ons that will help couples and families make special memories together.

Qualifying Sandals bookings will receive a luxurious 30-minute couples massage at the award-winning Red Lane® Spa, which is inspired by the beauty and scents of the Caribbean, along with a Catamaran Cruise for two at select Sandals Resorts and Instant Savings based on room category. Qualifying Beaches bookings will receive a relaxing 30-minute massage, an exhilarating Catamaran Cruise for all occupants and Instant Savings based on room category.

Guests staying at Sandals Emerald Bay and Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa will receive an $150 Tour Credit instead of the Catamaran Cruise for two.

The Instant Savings by room category are as follows:

Sandals Resorts $250 Instant Savings for Luxury Level Rooms $500 Instant Savings for Club Level Rooms $750 Instant Savings for Love Nest Butler Level Rooms



Beaches Resorts $250 Instant Savings for Luxury Level Rooms $500 Instant Savings for Club Level Rooms $750 Instant Savings for Butler and Together Nest Butler Level Rooms



Guests must apply the code NEWYEAR20 to redeem the New Year’s promotion. Please note that this offer is valid for new bookings only, and blackout dates apply.

For more information on Sandals Resorts’ New Year’s Sale, please click here.

For more information on Beaches Resorts’ New Year’s Sale, please click here.

For more news about Sandals, please click here.