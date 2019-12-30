Boeing teams up with Ethiopian Airlines for humanitarian aid mission
Boeing is partnering with Ethiopian Airlines to deliver much-needed humanitarian goods to organizations across Ethiopia. The airline took delivery of a new 787 Dreamliner from North Charleston, South Carolina in December and loaded the jet with 34,000 pounds of books and 5,800 pounds of school supplies, clothing and medical supplies for the flight home to Addis Ababa. “We are happy to partner with Boeing to carry humanitarian goods on our delivery flights from the U.S.,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam. “As a responsible corporate citizen, we take our responsibility to society seriously and always endeavor to
CATEGORIES Airports and Airline newsAviation NewsBreaking Travel NewsCorporate Travel and Tourism NewsEthiopia travel newsetnInternational Travel NewsNews articlesPress releasesResponsible Tourism NewsTransportation NewsTravel and Tourism NewsTravel Destination NewsTravelwire NewsWorld News for Travel and Tourism