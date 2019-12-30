Queen Alia International Airport says Tikram to Emirates VIP passengers

Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA)in Amman offers a premium service for passengers traveling on their national carrier Royal Jordanian Airlines. Its called Tikram service

At Tikram For Airport Services, the mission is to make passengers welcome in Jordan, and give them a taste of Jordanian generosity, hospitality, and warmth as soon as you land.

“Tikram” means “you will be treated with generosity and hospitality” (when used in response to a request), or “you’re welcome” (when used in response to a “thank you”).

Emirates is known to go the extra step for their business and first-class passengers and bought into the service.

At Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) the airlines will make complimentary Tikram fast-track services to premium passengers

The Tikram services will facilitate smoother journeys for the almost 300 premium passengers that travel on Emirates First and Business Class as well as top tier Emirates Skywards members who frequent Amman each day. The services will start from 1 January 2020.

The airline recently signed an agreement with Tikram, which includes complimentary immigration and security fast-track clearance upon departure, as well as fast-track immigration on arrival for passengers travelling in Emirates First and Business Class and Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members travelling in any class, with no pre-booking required.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Lootah Emirates Area Manager for Jordan and West Bank and Tikram Managing Director Mr. Basem Muhtasib.

Commenting on how Emirates is facilitating a more seamless customer experience in Amman, Mohammed Lootah, said: “Emirates is pleased to partner with Tikram to provide our premium passengers with world-class services on the ground in Jordan, and we will continue to enhance our offering to ensure the best possible airport experience for our customers.”

Mr Bassem Muhtasib, Managing Director of Tikram said: “Tikram for Airport Services is the exclusive meet and greet service provider at Queen Alia International Airport which provides passengers a taste of Jordanian hospitality during their travel experience on the ground, and we look forward to providing our services on a complimentary basis to Emirates passengers.”

Tikram’s diverse, state-of-the-art services include immigration and security fast track, meet and greet services, porter services, limo services, and luggage wrapping, hosting passengers in the departure lounge and in-terminal shuttle.

The company’s 24/7 counters serve VIPs, families and groups, including airlines, hotel guests, bank and telecom customers, event management companies, large corporate entities, travel agencies and tour operators, as well as embassy staff. These services facilitate passengers’ travel procedures at a good value for money.

Emirates currently operates three daily non-stop services from Amman to Dubai, utilizing the Boeing 777-300ER. The airline also operated a seasonal daily A380 service to and from Amman from June to October 2019 in response to high passenger demand in Jordan.