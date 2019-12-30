Sandals Resorts new S.T.A.R. is VIP Vacations

At the 18th annual Sandals Resorts Travel Agency Recognition (S.T.A.R) Awards, VIP Vacations was recognized for its exceptional partnership with Sandals Resorts International.

This year’s S.T.A.R. Awards were held at the beginning of December at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa with the purpose of honoring travel agencies from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Latin America. Top travel agencies are awarded for their outstanding sales performance for Sandals Resorts and marketing expertise, as well as for their commitment to using their extensive product knowledge of the world’s best Luxury Included® resorts to create dream vacations for their clients.

This year VIP Vacations’ President, Jennifer Doncsecz, was awarded the prestigious Chairman’s Award for her dedication and commitment to growth through partnership with Sandals & Beaches Resorts.

VIP Vacations also received awards for Chairman’s Royal Club Elite awarded to Jennifer Doncsecz, Top 10 Agency in the World for Sandals & Beaches Resort, Top Sandals Agency in the Midwest Region, Top Sandals Agency for Club/Concierge Bookings in the Midwest Region, and Best of the Best.

VIP Vacations Inc. is a full-service travel agency that has been in business since 1994 with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. VIP Vacations has won over 200 awards from Sandals Resorts, Karisma Resorts, Palace Resorts, and also received the Caribbean Tourism Organizations’ highly touted “Romance in Travel Award”. President, Jennifer Doncsecz is the featured travel expert for Martha Stewart’s Weddings Magazine and destination wedding blogger for Bridal Guide.

Like most romantic stories, the story of VIP begins with: Once upon a time…

There was a world where strangers were kind and caring. Magnificent scenery abounded. The sunsets were masterpieces of art that appeared in the skies every evening.

In this world, the poorest people are generous. The weakest people would often give others strength to carry-on.

In this land, there was a young girl who was raised learning to appreciate and value the memories made when exploring different cultures. She also grew up experiencing adventure as well as discovery. For those who met her, she seemed was wise beyond her years. Sometimes, wisdom can be learned by extraordinary living.

When it was time for this young girl to step out into society and make something of her life, she felt it was her obligation to help others. She had experienced the effects of adventure, exploration and wandering can have on the soul.

Even though she was still young, and with criticism abounding around her, she set out to create a magical place! Her mission would be to guide those in search of beauty, history, art or Zen.

There were times that outside forces seemed to virtually crush others who shared this same dream! However, this girl (now a lady) only seemed to grow stronger and more determined.

In time, word began to spread of how one of a kind journeys were planned with her expertise. Many would venture to her and pass through her pathways paved in pink. They would leave with sparkling tickets to a dream destination and a treasure map with directions on how to find it.



One day, a handsome young man requested assistance from this lady. He became enamored by her knowledge of cultures. He instantly knew that he wanted to see the places she had seen. As if in a captivated trance, he somehow knew that he wanted to see these far off places with her.

Without hesitation, she agreed to be his personal guide. Together they began to realize that the best memories are those shared with the ones you love.

She committed to be his travel companion and promised him that she will forever be his soul-mate.

Her mission now became focused on not only helping others get whisked away to fantastical destinations but also in providing guidance to those seeking a romantic paradise where they could be forever bonded with the one they loved.

Her passion to assist couples in finding they’re happily ever after became contagious.

Word spread and her magical place grew bigger and bigger.

Time quickly passed by. Her mission became contagious. Soon she developed a team of other passionate memory makers, also fueled by the same core principles.

Always striving to learn more and forever captivated by the sheer beauty of this bountiful world, she leads her team on a quest to guide others in capturing an amazing memory, only experienced through travel.

More on Sandals Resorts: www.sandals.com