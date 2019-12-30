Hotel Profits in the UK makes hospitality leaders frustrated
Revenue up, profit down for UK Hotels
What is the reason behind the dilemma of running hotels in the United Kingdom? As reported on eTurboNews, the profits at UK hotels are the worst since 2016. Revenue growth hasn’t been an issue for UK hoteliers this year. It’s driving profit that has them frustrated. In a tale that is becoming all too common for the region, RevPAR at UK hotels was up in November, but profit against the same time last year was negative, according to data from HotStats. RevPAR grew slightly 0.3% YOY, while GOPPAR was down 1.8% YOY, illustrating the sometimes incongruous relationship between revenue and profit. Yearly numbers note the trend: RevPAR
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsCorporate Travel and Tourism NewsHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsNews articlesPress releasesTourism Investment NewsUK Travel News