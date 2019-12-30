web analytics
Search

BREAKING NEWS

Hotel Profits in the UK makes hospitality leaders frustrated

Revenue up, profit down for UK Hotels

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzDecember 30, 2019 05:33
Hotel Profits in the UK makes hospitality leaders frustrated
What is the reason behind the dilemma of running hotels in the United Kingdom? As reported on eTurboNews, the profits at UK hotels are the worst since  2016. Revenue growth hasn’t been an issue for UK hoteliers this year. It’s driving profit that has them frustrated. In a tale that is becoming all too common for the region, RevPAR at UK hotels was up in November, but profit against the same time last year was negative, according to data from HotStats. RevPAR grew slightly 0.3% YOY, while GOPPAR was down 1.8% YOY, illustrating the sometimes incongruous relationship between revenue and profit. Yearly numbers note the trend: RevPAR
Not registered yet? 


May we ask you to register as a reader. There is no charge. It will give you access to all our free content.  In addition, it allows you to easily add our new exclusive premium options.
  • Please register to read all free and/or premium articles: Click here 

Current Subscribers

Adopt this article

This article was pitched to eTurboNews as a press release or story pitch.
PR Agencies, destinations and corporate entities must understand, private independent media like eTN simply cannot be only on the non-earning side of "earned media."

We like to partner with travel brands with a story to tell.

Please consider adopting this article and make it available to all our readers free of charge.

Please click here for more information.



CATEGORIES