South Korea has a big tourism plan: 30 Public Access Lagoons
Crystal Lagoons Partners with NexPlan
When we think of Korea, we immediately relate it to crowded metropolises. Crystal Lagoons has recently signed one of the firm's most important contracts in the country, which entails 30 Public Access Lagoons (PAL), created and patented by the multinational innovation company. The annual sales for the projects are estimated to be over US$ 1.000 million and, once operational, projections indicate that these PALs alone will receive more than 30 million people on a yearly basis. The projects will be developed in several cities across the country as a result of a partnership between Crystal Lagoons and NexPlan. "PALs transform any location i
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsNews articlesPress releasesSouth Korea travel newsTourism Investment NewsTravel and Tourism NewsTravel Destination News