Germany extends financial support for wildlife conservation in Tanzania

Marking sixty years anniversary of Tanzania National Parks, Germany government has committed to support the newly established five parks for sustainable wildlife conservation and tourism development in Tanzania and Africa.

Germany had this week committed an additional €8.5 million to support the conservation efforts of the Tanzanian Government on conservation and protection of wildlife and nature under the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), now marking 60 years since its establishment.

Former President of the German Frankfurt Zoological Society, Prof. Bernhard Grzimek, had worked to establish Serengeti National Park as the first protected national park in Tanzania, also Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority for multiple land use for Maasai pastoralists and wildlife.

Professor Grzimek’s organization, the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) has been playing a leading and significant part in conservation of wildlife in Tanzania, mostly Serengeti ecosystem which is the core area for wildlife and nature conservation in Africa.

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tanzania Jörg Herrera said that it is a duty that, Tanzania has not only taken conservation of wildlife on for its own citizens, but for the global community as a whole.

“Despite massive challenges, Tanzania and its governments have very successfully fulfilled the duty of conserving the Serengeti for future generations, a duty for which the world owes and shows you deep respect”, Herrera said.

Most recently, the focus of cooperation between Germany and Tanzania has been on the protection of Serengeti National Park and Selous Game Reserve.

In addition, a program to support Mahale and Katavi National Parks, as well as the connecting corridor, is being prepared, Herrera said.

In 1958 Prof. Grzimek and his son Michael started their first wildlife studies in the Serengeti and their documentary “Serengeti Shall Not Die” made Serengeti the protected area and introduced it to the whole world.

Since then, the history of the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) has been inextricably linked to the wildlife and nature protected areas in Tanzania.

FZS’s commitment to the Serengeti National Park over the past decades has been manifold, based on support of anti-poaching activities, maintenance of the TANAPA car fleet, aerial surveillance of the parks, training of park rangers, construction of infrastructure and the reintroduction of rhinos.

Most important is involvement of surrounding communities in participation on nature conservation, and which has been crucial for the long-term success under FZS initiative.

In his remarks to commemorate the 60 years of support on conservation in Tanzania, FZS Director Dr. Christof Schenck said Serengeti is a wild place, a treasure for Tanzania, its wildlife but also for its citizens.

And for people all over the world, all parties must ensure that this spectacular ecosystem will be preserved for future generations.

“Greece has the Acropolis, France has the Eiffel Tower, Egypt has the pyramids and Tanzania has the Serengeti, an icon of wilderness in this increasingly urbanized world”, Dr. Schenck said.

The Director General of the Tanzania National Parks Dr. Allan Kijazi said the financial assistance would be of great help in improving the newly established national parks and their infrastructure.