Will Montreal Airport Operations function after New Year?

Swissport Canada issued a statement saying: ”

We are surprised and disappointed with the outcome of today’s vote since we have answered the great majority of the union demands. The proposal was fair and included significant improvements in total compensation and work conditions. We want to reiterate our commitment to pursuing our activities. Travelers, customers, stakeholders, and airport authorities can rest assured that our team will dedicate every effort to reach an agreement and continue the refueling service during this busy period as we go back to the negotiation table.

As a result, workers who refuel aircraft flying out of Montreal Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau and Mirabel airports rejected a deal on Friday night that had been proposed by their union, opening the possibility of a strike in the coming days that could seriously hinder air travel in Montreal.

Employees of Swissport Canada voted 90 percent against the deal, multiple reports said.

About 100 unionized employees had originally threatened to go on strike on Christmas Day, however, the contract offer postponed any walkout until New Year’s Day at the earliest.

The workers have been without a contract since last August. Salaries and improved work-life balance are among the main issues to be settled in the negotiations.

Swissport Canada is the sole fuel supplier for aircraft at both airports. The employees affected by the contract include refueling personnel, machinists, mechanics dispatchers, and maintenance staff.

In the event of a strike, Swissport Canada would have to call upon management personnel to ensure that certain services would be maintained.

Just before Christmas Swissport had issued the following statement: With the Holiday season in full swing, Swissport Canada Inc. wants to reassure its customers, stakeholders and travelers transiting by YUL that it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing Swissport Fuel employees (IAM Lodge 140) at YUL (Montreal) & YMX (Mirabel) Airports. Both parties reached this agreement following an intense round of negotiations and have agreed that there will be no labour action or disruption until the union presents the agreement to its members for a vote. The union will unanimously recommend this offer and we are optimistic that it will be ratified by the employees. We want to thank the union leadership for its dedication to pursuing negotiations during this busy period, to reach a satisfying agreement that will avoid any disruption to the travelers, stakeholders and costumers.