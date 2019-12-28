Kauai Helicopter Crash: Tourists’ Remains Not Identifiable

It has just been reported that island firefighters have recovered 6 sets of remains at the crash site of the Safari Helicopters chopper that initially went missing.

There were 6 tourists onboard the ill-fated helicopter tour and a pilot. No survivors are expected to be found.

The helicopter was found today in a remote mountain area of Kokee on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.

Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said he is unable to identify the remains, which have been transferred to a Kauai hospital.

The Kauai Fire Department made the discovery in the area of the Milolii Ridge Road and the Nualolo Ridge Trail.

Kauai Fire Battalion Chief Kanoho said that the weather can quickly change along the Na Pali Coast, where it can be clear in the morning but fog can roll in in the afternoon.

He could not confirm what the weather was like Thursday when the helicopter went down.