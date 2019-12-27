Israel tourists target Africa for travel holidays

A group comprised of 455 Israel tourists arrived in Northern Tanzania last week for Christmas and New Year festivals. At the same time, several nationals from Tanzania and other Africa nations are visiting Christian holy sites in Israel.

From the Christian Holy Land of Israel to Africa, a group of holidaymakers from Israel are visiting Tanzania. Meanwhile, several African Christians are making their annual pilgrimage to holy sites in Israel to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Israel tourists flew to Tanzania through Ethiopian Airlines, Swiss International, and Turkish Airlines – the 3 airlines connecting East Africa with several parts of the world.

Recent reports from tour companies in Northern Tanzania’s tourist city of Arusha said that the Israelis are now making the final days of their visit in leading wildlife parks of Ngorongoro, Serengeti, Tarangire, and Lake Manyara with others extending their visit to local communities bordering the popular parks.

The Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar is the other tourist destination where the Israelis are spending their end-of-year holidays.

After Tanzania opened its doors for Israel tourists a few years back, former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak visited Tanzania’s northern wildlife parks last year.

Tanzania has been among African countries attracting Israel tourists who mostly prefer touring wildlife parks and Zanzibar.

Likewise, several groups of Christians, some from Tanzania are in Israel for a Christmas pilgrimage in the Christian holy places of Jerusalem, Nazareth, Bethlehem, the Sea of Galilee, and the healing water and mud of the Dead Sea.

Other most-visited sites are the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Via Dolorosa, and the Mount of Olives. Around Christmas time, Bethlehem and Nazareth are the main touring hotspots in the Holy Land of Israel.

Reports from Israel said the number of foreign tourists to holy sites has been increasing by over 20 percent over the past 2 years.

“We are expecting 1.4 million tourists,” said Anton Salman, the Mayor of Bethlehem. This number includes only pilgrimage groups and not individuals, so numbers are expected to be much higher the Mayor added.

Prominence of Israel to Africa is now growing faster in areas of tourism, agriculture, and technology. Tourism is the leading area of visiting exchange between the Holy Land of Israel and Africa.

Looking to cement more travel relations between Israel and Africa, the Tel Aviv-based marketing group is now promoting foreign tourist destinations in Israel. The company had targeted Africa as the next hot destination for Israeli’s booming outbound market, especially due to the many new direct flights and the growing interest by the Israeli market.