Cabo Verde Air: Lisbon Airport Portway Strike to Disrupt Operations

Cape Verdian Airlines Cabo Verde Airlines (CVA) warns that, due to the ongoing strike of the Portway handler at Lisbon Airport, which will continue until December 29th, luggage delivery may be disrupted at the airports of the airline’s destinations. This is a situation unrelated to Cabo Verde Airlines. The airline regrets the situation and ensures that all baggage will reach their final destinations and that all passengers will be notified as soon as the situation is normalized. The strike might also cause delays on flights departing from Lisbon, as well as constraints on passengers’ assistance and CVA is developing all efforts to e