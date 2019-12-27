Budapest Airport: 2019 targets smashed

Budapest Airport continued the seasonal celebrations today as its 16-millionth passenger walked through its doors, marking the highest-ever number of passengers served in the airport’s history. Driven by the dynamic expansion of its route network and airline partners, the Hungarian gateway effortlessly reached another passenger traffic milestone, witnessing a solid 9% year-on-year traffic growth. The outstanding landmark represents six million more passengers than in 2015, an extraordinary 63% increase: “It’s quite something to not only witness the growth of an airport but also to be part of the development and progression,” enthus