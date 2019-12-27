Cabo Verde Airlines renews IATA Operational Safety Audit Program certification

Cape Verdian airline Cabo Verde Airlines (CVA) has concluded the renewal of its IOSA certification. CVA has renewed, for the 7th consecutive time, the IATA (International Air Transport Association) Operational Safety Audit Program (IOSA), being successfully registered as an IOSA Operator. Founded in 2003, the IOSA program is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. “This renewal shows how consistent and resilient CVA’s safety system is, which gains even more relevance when we are expanding our operation and adding new routes. It i