Tour helicopter missing off Kauai, Hawaii, seven people feared dead

A helicopter, on a tour of the Napali Coast of the northwestern island of Kauai, Hawaii, went missing in “challenging” weather conditions on Thursday evening. No electronic signals from the helicopter have been picked up.

The US Coast Guard is currently conducting a search for a missing chopper. According to the officials, there were seven people on board of the aircraft.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were believed to be minors, a statement from the Coast Guard said on Friday.

A boat and a helicopter were sent to comb the area when its owner raised the alarm around 40 minutes after it was due back on Thursday evening, the release added.

“We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, according to local media.

Visibility was low and there were blustery winds, he added.