Russia and Qatar go visa-free

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the State of Qatar announced the signing of an agreement on the abolition of entry visa requirement for Russian and Qatari citizens, and establishment of a ‘visa-free’ travel regime between two countries.

From now on, Russian and Qatari citizens will be able to travel without an entry visas, only on valid foreign passports. According to the agreement, ‘visa-free’ stay in both countries can be not exceed 90 days.

Qatar is one of the richest Middle Eastern states, and is located on the Qatar Peninsula in the north-eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula.

The country borders on Saudi Arabia in the south, on all other sides it is washed by the Persian Gulf.