Dusit to open two new hotels in China

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a management agreement with Jiangxi Hot Spring River Hotel Operation and Management Co., Ltd to operate two new properties in the Anyuan County of Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, Eastern China. Operating under Dusit International’s upper-upscale Dusit Thani and upper-midscale Dusit Princess brands respectively, both properties will be located near the entrance of Mount Sanbai National Park, approximately 90 minutes by car from Ganzhou Huangjin Airport and 30 minutes from the high-spe