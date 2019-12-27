Passenger jet with 100 people crashed into a two story building

Bek Air Flight 2100 crashed. A Fokker 100 passenger jet operated by Bek Air crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakh City killing at least 14 and injuring many.

The Fokker 100 is a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner from Fokker, the largest such aircraft built by the company before its bankruptcy in 1996

Bek Air connects 12 major cities in Kazakhstan, the airline was founded in 1999 as a business jet operator. In 2008, Bek Air purchased stocks of shares in Oral Ak Zhol Airport which is currently a base airport for the company.

Bek Air Flight 2100 was taking off from Almaty International Airport shortly after 7.15 Friday morning for a flight to Nur-Sultan, the nation’s capital. It lost altitude and plowed through a concrete barrier before crashing into a two-story building.

The plane was carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew. It’s not known what nationalities were on board. The reason for the crash is also not yet known.

Currently, first responders are looking for survivors.