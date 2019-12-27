Disneyland Resort hosts Rose Bowl Game-bound teams

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers have teams won berths in the 2020 Rose Bowl presented by Northwestern Mutual in Pasadena, California, and their first stop along the way was a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday, December 26. The teams will play in the 106th Rose Bowl Game on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Oregon finished the regular season with an 11-2 record and claimed the Pac 12 Conference title, while Wisconsin won the Big Ten West, finishing the season with a 10-3 record. Before meeting on the field, the teams met for their first official pre-game appearance, and only join