Dominica Named Wellness Destination of the Future

Dominica valiantly overcame mass devastation following Category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2017. Today, through investments and simply strong people, this Caribbean country is turning around. This island nation was named one of the top 20 tourism destinations of the future, in a recently published FDI Strategy ranking. It included Dominica in two specialism awards categories: "Ecotourism" and "Health and Wellness Tourism." Known as the "Nature Isle of the Caribbean,'"Dominica excels at offering eco-conscious tourists. It offers a unique experience that only the island's natural beauty, wellness facilities, exquisite locations, and kind people