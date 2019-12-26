Star Air flies to Indore

Star Air, after spreading its wings in eight Indian cities spanning across five Indian states is now on the verge of connecting one more state under its airline's operations. Financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, is the next connecting destination of this promising aviation player. This airline, which has gained phenomenal success in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat region of India, is now ready to win people's hearts of yet another city from next year. Star Air would start its non-stop flight services connecting Belagavi, Karnataka with Indore from 20th January 2020. Indore and Belagavi