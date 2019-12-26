Hozpitality Group is getting ready to welcome Dubai Expo 2020

Hozpitality Group plans to go BIG in 2020, the UAE based HR, PR, Marketing and Media platform is planning huge changes for the next year and decade. 2020 is a big year for UAE, as the host country is expected to bring 25 million people to Dubai in 6 months. The Expo site is ready to attract visitors and exhibitors from people around the world. The hotels are all gearing up to accommodate the needs of tourists and visitors arriving for Expo, top Hospitality companies have launched new projects to fulfil the needs of mass visitors, which will be ready by the first quarter of 2020. The government is also building accommodations near the Expo