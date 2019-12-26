Deadly Christmas: Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 people in central Philippines

According to Philippine government officials, at least sixteen people were killed, when Typhoon Phanfone pounded the central Philippines with heavy rain and strong winds.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said ten people died in Iloilo and six in Capiz province in the central Philippines. At least six others are reported missing, it added.

More than 100 domestic and international flights have been cancelled. Nearly 16,000 sea travelers, nearly 1,400 rolling cargoes and 41 ferries were stranded due to the typhoon.

As of Thursday morning, the NDRRMC said all sea vessels resumed operation.

However, flights to and from Boracay island resort in Aklan province remained cancelled and the roof of the airport was damaged.

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province. Before the typhoon hit land, local authorities started evacuating people from risky areas.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction as it swept across the central Philippines and areas off the southern tip of the country’s main Luzon island. Huge flooding was reported in many affected areas and some of them are without electricity.