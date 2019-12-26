New General Manager named for Courtyard Cincinnati Airport hotel

Commonwealth Hotels is happy to announce the promotion of Todd Smith to the position of General Manager for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport. Todd joins the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport team after working in the same position at the Aloft Phoenix Airport. Smith's addition to the property-level team is outstanding news for the hotel. Working with the tenured hospitality veteran in the past, there is no doubt the hotel's service will stand out in the community. Todd's knowledge of the industry and ability to lead will result in success for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport. The hotel offers over 120 rooms with different room types, ranging