Hilton opens three hotels in Dubai

Hilton announced the opening of three hotels at Al Seef – the bustling waterfront destination by Meraas, along the shore of Dubai Creek, in Dubai, under three of its brands.

In partnership with Dubai-based holding company Meraas and under the terms of the agreement, Hilton will operate Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef and Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton. Owned by Meraas, the three hotels, which originally opened in 2018, are now open under these Hilton brands.

Commenting on the opening of these hotels, Rudi Jagersbacher, Hilton’s President for Middle East, Africa and Turkey said, “We are delighted to be adding these three spectacular hotels to our portfolio here in Dubai. Reflecting the best of both old and new Dubai, they are perfectly suited to our brand portfolio and are great additions to our existing properties in the city.”

Mukesh Sodani, Deputy CEO of Meraas, said, “To be collaborating with three Hilton brands is a testament to the diversity of the hospitality portfolio that we have developed and delivered over the past decade in Dubai. It’s also another example of how we continue to enhance the hospitality sector in Dubai and contribute to achieving the Emirate’s Tourism Vision 2020. We are delighted to have Hilton as the new operator of our hotels and have confidence that the contribution will strengthen not only the services that we offer, but also the overall performance of the business.”