StudentUniverse Announces 2019 Best Airlines for Students Awards

StudentUniverse, a Flight Centre Travel Group company and the world’s leading travel booking service for students and youth, today announced the winners of its 2019 Best Airlines for Students awards. The awardees were selected from all airlines available on StudentUniverse.com through a survey conducted of over 3,000 StudentUniverse customers. Students and youth were asked to select their favorite airlines on a variety or categories including best value and best service, as well as one overall winner. The 2019 Best Airlines for Students winners are: Best Overall Airline Students & Youth: American Airlines American Airlines h