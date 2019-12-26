Inspiring Line-Up of Float Entries for the 131st Rose Parade

Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, kicks off its 32nd year of Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of an inspirational and entertaining line-up of 2020 Rose Parade float entries. Celebrating the influence of optimism and hope as conveyed through this year’s Rose Parade theme, “The Power of Hope,” Fiesta Parade Floats is proud to present 2020 float entries for Dole Packaged Foods, Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DigAlert 811), Donate Life, Chinese American Heritage Foundation, The UPS Store, Northwestern Mutual, Gener