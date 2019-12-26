Hotel Opening in Dubai Millennium Place Barsh

Millennium Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of the second Millennium Place hotel in Dubai, located in Barsha Heights. “We are very pleased to announce the opening of Millennium Place Barsha Heights. “The property team is excited to create a happy stay for the guests and ensure they are delivering a smile across various touchpoints during their stay,” said Kevork Deldelian, chief executive of Millennium Hotels & Resorts in the Middle East and Africa. Located on Al Khail street in Barsha Heights, the property is very easily connected to Sheikh Zayed Road, Hessa Street and is in close proximity to the Expo 2020 s