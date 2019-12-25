Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces the Sale of the Le Meridien New Orleans

Breaking now on Forimmediaterelease:

Business News first on FIR: TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (NYSE:PK) today announced that it has closed on the sale of the 410-room Le Meridien New Orleans (the “Hotel”) located in New Orleans, LA, for gross proceeds of $84.0 million, or $205,000 per key before customary closing costs. When adjusted for Park’s anticipated capital expenditures (“capex”), the sale price represents a 5.0% capitalization rate on the Hotel’s projected 2019 net operating income, or 17.1x the Hotel’s projected 2019 EBITDA. Proceeds from the sale of the Hotel will

