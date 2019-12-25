The Roman Army’s Second Expedition to America

Breaking now on Forimmediaterelease:

Breaking news update first on FIR: MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — David X. Kenney, independent historical researcher and owner of Roman Officer, Inc. announces he has evidence from Europe of a second expedition to North America by the Roman Army in mid-2nd century AD. Kenney announced seven years ago his… Share this: Related Source: PR Newswire Post your press-release (free) click here.

Click here to post your own release to Forimmediaterelease:

No tags for this post.