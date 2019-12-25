Skyteam and Star Alliance Airlines sign codeshare agreement

Aviation and political issues may have overwritten the loyalty by Aeroflot to Skyteam, and Lufthansa owned Brussels Airlines to Star Alliance.

Is this the start of a wider alliance?

According to a press statement issued today by Aeroflot, the Russian Airline and Brussels Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement to offer customers a bigger selection of flights and more flexibility when traveling between Brussels and Moscow. Tickets for flights under the new agreement are on sale, and jointly operated flights begin on 20 January 2020.

The Russian flag carrier and Belgium’s national airline are joining forces to offer their guests even more choice, thanks to a newly established codeshare agreement. Сustomers can now book flights with Aeroflot or Brussels Airlines and travel between Brussels and Moscow from 20 January 2020.

Booking a codeshare flight means that flights booked with one airline may be operated by either of the partners under the agreement. The new agreement allows travelers flying from Moscow easy connections to the entire Brussels Airlines network, while travelers from Brussels will enjoy better connections to the Russian capital and Aeroflot’s global routes. Thanks to ‘through check-in’, passengers can check-in their baggage at their departure airport and reclaim it at their final destination.

No tags for this post.