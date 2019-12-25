Top 5 Places To Visit In Rwanda

Rwanda has a tragic history and, for that reason, it was not among the top tourist destinations in Africa. However, the African state prospered in recent years after its government made a few changes, like making the Rwanda visa easy to obtain. The country has most certainly earned its place on the list by drawing countless visitors from all over the world to its abundant wildlife and beautiful landscapes. Here are the five spots everyone should see on their next visit.

Volcanoes National Park offers some of the best activities in the country. Visitors can hike on the beautiful volcanic mountains and participate in the events that are offered. Tracking gorillas, although quite expensive, is the park’s main attraction and is one of the reasons why people visit the country. The park also offers opportunities to track the golden monkeys, which is much more affordable. Situated nearby, the lovely Five Volcanoes Hotel accommodates most of the tourists and helps them get the appropriate licenses to observe the majestic primates in their natural habitats.

Kigali Genocide Memorial Center

To understand the people of Rwanda, travelers need to learn about their tragic history. To do that, tourists can visit the Genocide Memorial Center in the country’s capital. The audio guide through the tour gives descriptions of the displays, it also tries to explain the events of the day and how the world stood by as an estimated one million Rwandans were butchered. The memorial is also the burial ground of about a quarter of the innocent lives that were lost in ’94. Since its opening in 1999, it has been well put together and is surrounded by beautiful gardens.

Nyungwe National Park

Among the main attraction on the south side of the country, Nyungwe has some of the richest biodiversity in all of Rwanda. The lush green forest is bordered by tea fields, which help to keep the animals inside the forest’s boundaries. The visitors can track the chimpanzees in the area. The park also offers many trails to hikers, where they can witness many beautiful wildlife species and breathtaking scenery. To freely experience Rwanda, tourists can even drive to this national park instead of taking a tour bus.

Lake Kivu

This stunning freshwater lake is located on the western side of the country and is most accessible in the town of Gisenyi. Gisenyi is not very populated, and that is why the visitors there enjoy a beautiful view and a quiet setting. The temperature doesn’t rise above 77 degrees Fahrenheit because it is situated on a higher altitude, which makes relaxing and swimming on the beach much more pleasurable. Tourists also enjoy driving between the lake-side towns, or between Nyungwe National Park and Volcanoes National Park, because the smooth curves on the roads go between hills and mountains offering a mesmerizing view.

Akagera National Park

Akagera is among the top national parks in the country, and the only one that is a safari paradise. It was considered as one of the best savannas in East Africa before the genocide, which is when most of the animals were killed or driven over the borders. After the re-introduction of different species and the government’s conversation laws, Akagera is now home to the Big Five and many other majestic animals like zebras, impalas, giraffes, crocodiles

