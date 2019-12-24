Colombia Struck by 6.0 Earthquake

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia today, December 24, 2019, at 19:03:52 UTC shaking buildings in the capital, Bogota. This makes 2 quakes taking place in South America in the same day, as a same-magnitude earthquake also struck Argentina a few hours earlier.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered around 100 miles south of Bogota near the town of Lejanias. A 5.8 aftershock was measured nearby 16 minutes later.

As the shaking from the first 6.0 quake ended, sirens sounded in the city of Bogota.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries.

The quake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers in the proximity of these locations: