Seychelles Tourism Board Brings Island Paradise to Turkey Travel Trade Fair

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) was present at the 13th edition of the Travel Turkey Izmir Tourism Fair, one of the most significant tourism fairs in Turkey, Fuarizmir, on November 5, 2019.

Alongside numerous global tourism players, the STB was represented by its Director for Italy, Turkey, Israel and the Mediterranean, Mrs. Monette Rose and Marketing Executive and Ms. Gretel Banane, showcasing the attractions and services the archipelago has to offer its visitors.

In line with its marketing strategy to increase the destination’s visibility, the STB’s participation to the Travel Turkey Izmir Tourism Fair provided an ideal occasion to meet the potential holidaymakers in Turkey and to showcase Seychelles as a unique holiday destination.

This year’s fair featured the idea of “Alternative Tourism,” focusing on tourism activities such as water sports, rafting, underwater, culture-arts, nature-adventure. This trendy concept encourages tourists to interact with the local environment and communities, making holidays more personal and authentic. With its vibrant culture and unique aspects to offer visitors, alternative tourism is the ideal concept for the Seychelles.

Additionally, the fair successfully provided the platform for the Island to receive exposure, with the Seychelles stand sparking vast interest. Additionally, the audience, consisting of Turkish trade and the general public, gained more knowledge on the destination through a stage presentation.

The international event also gave the STB team the opportunity to extend their knowledge of the Turkish market on matters such as trends and recent developments.

Speaking after the event, the STB Director for Italy, Turkey, Israel and the Mediterranean, Mrs. Monette Rose commented that the event was a successful one for STB, as it gave the destination a boost on the market.

“Turkey has a great potential, especially because there is a direct flight by Turkish Airlines and Seychelles can definitely plan a more expansive presence on this market,” said Monette Rose, “It is the first time we attend this travel fair in the touristic region of Izmir and it was a great success.”

