Russia Opens Skies over St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport

Russian aviation authorities announced that Open Skies regime at will be introduced at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg for five years on January 1, 2020.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Transport, this initiative will complement the activities of the airport with new routes and expand the geography of flights.

Airlines from 22 European countries expressed their willingness to operate flights on Seventh Freedom of the Air immediately in 2020.

The ministry says that thanks to the initiative, Russia’s ‘second capital’ will become more accessible in terms of transport, and the socio-economic sphere of St. Petersburg and surrounding Leningrad Region will develop more efficiently.

An Open Skies over St. Petersburg will allow the city’s airport to receive any airline in the world with any frequency, regardless of the country of registration.

It is known that the creation of an Open Skies regime for the Khrabrovo airport in Kaliningrad is currently under discussion. The introduction of the Seventh Freedom of the Air over the city, which will allow for the implementation of foreign traffic between states, is also being considered.