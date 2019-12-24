Malaysia wants to attract more tourists

Malaysia was once ranked 9th in the world for tourist arrivals. Latest Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report ranks Malaysia 25th out of 141 countries overall.

In an effort to diversify the economy and make Malaysia’s economy less dependent on exports, the government pushed to increase tourism in the country. As a result, tourism has become Malaysia’s third largest source of foreign exchange income, and accounted for 7% of Malaysia’s economy.

The Malaysian authorities have developed a series of measures aimed at attracting more tourists to the country. They are targeting alternative experiences for the visitors.

To attract the attention of tourists to the authenticity of the country (in particular, to local cuisine), gastronomic routes of Kuala Lumpur have been developed.

Another innovation is the introduction of an unlimited travel card, so that tourists can use integrated Rapid KL public transportation system.