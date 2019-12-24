Italian Tourist Confederation: Lower Your Prices!

The Made in Italy tourism sector is doing well, but according to Confturismo (the Italian Tourist Confederation) it is not enough – more can be done.

“We should lower prices while maintaining quality in order to continue attracting tourists from abroad,” said President Luca Patanè, on the occasion of the presentation of the data of research on holidays of Italians and foreigners carried out by Confturismo-Confcommercio together with Istituto Piepoli and the Observatory of the professor of the University of Milano Bicocca, Andrea Giuricin.

“We still have many things to do, if only politicians would support us. Instead it invests energies on enterprises unable to stand despite the help, referring to Alitalia,” Giurcin said. Meanwhile, according to the report, 18 million Italians will travel during the winter – 10% more than in 2018.

From the data processed, 76% will remain in Italy choosing to enjoy their holidays in the country’s mountains, art cities, and among the favorite destination stand outs – Tuscany, Trentino Alto Adige, and Lombardy.

24% of Italians who instead choose to travel abroad have chosen Spain, England, Austria, Germany, and France as well as the United States, Canada, Kenya, Tunisia, and the Maldives.

The estimated average expenditure of each Italian for their holidays will be around 1,800 euros. A large number of Italians has decided to organize holidays only in the last three weeks and 55% of those who opted for destinations across the Alps between January and March 2020 have chosen European destinations. “But Africa’s growth is also consolidated,” continued Patanè, thanks above all to the tow of the southern Mediterranean.

“It has been a very good year for the Mediterranean tourism destinations – awakened Egypt and Turkey. The incoming is also important, with an ever-dominant German market, in addition to the French-American and English tourist, who maintain a constant presence and [are] qualified ‘best spenders,’” concluded Patanè.